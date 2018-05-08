‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Marches Toward $600M Profit; How The Russo Brothers Mapped Out The Marvel Hit

SPOILER ALERT: This story contains plot details about Avengers: Infinity War.

Last weekend, Disney’s Avengers: Infinity War broke a profit in its theatrical window after just 10 days, a box office triumph uncommon with many rival studio movies, yet increasingly common for the Marvel and Lucasfilm titles.

While Disney does not disclose or comment on the profitability of its films, our financial analysts figure that Infinity War by the end of its run stands to make close to $600 million after all ancillaries, based off a final global gross of $1.88 billion.

Whether Infinity War gets to $2 billion worldwide depends on its ability to generate 65% of its global gross overseas in the weeks ahead. That’s reasonable given how Deadpool 2 and Solo: A Star Wars Story largely skew domestic. Then there’s the case of China, and though we’ve heard that Infinity War is hot there on social media and advance ticket sales, Marvel is still a growing brand in the territory with its highest-grossing pic to date being Captain America: Civil War ($207.7M), a distance from local hits like Wolf Warrior 2 ($946.4M) and Detective Chinatown 2 ($563.3M).

Pics grossing $2 billion typically occur during the Christmas holidays given the limited amount of blockbuster competition. Nonetheless, our analysts are figuring a worldwide swing between $1.75B-$2B for Infinity War.

Note also that last weekend’s profit occurs before residuals or participations have been paid out to talent and filmmakers — those occur at cash break-even.

Check out our profit projection chart below on Infinity War:

Infinity War‘s box office prowess is quite a feat especially when you consider what directors Joe and Anthony Russo have been juggling over the past couple of years. Not only did the brothers shoot back-to-back Infinity War movies, but they also launched their own freestanding studio AGBO that’s backed by China-based Huayi. Titles on AGBO’s slate include the Russos’ $10M co-acquisition with NEON on the Sundance premiere Assassination Nation; the next movie by Swiss Army Man directors Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, which goes into production this year; an upcoming movie by Deepwater Horizon scribe Matt Carnahan that he’s directing; and an adaptation of the illustrated tech apocalypse novel The Electric State that It‘s Andy Muschietti is directing.

The Russos set about shooting back-to-back Avengers tentpoles due to sheer practicality: Given the huge cast, it was the best way to book the actors’ availability. At present, the Russos are in post-production on the second half of Infinity War, figuring out which shots to deliver for CG and deciding whether reshoots are necessary.

“Certainly it was challenging. We’re workaholics and the pace we set for ourselves comes from the many years of television we’ve done and how that’s carried over into our current lives,” Anthony Russo says about balancing their work schedules.

Disney’s marketing strategies for its slate are measured and shrewd, akin to the Allies’ D-Day plans, and Infinity War touts the biggest brand campaign for an MCU title ever at $150M-plus. At the end of the day, however, regardless of any studio’s business practices, the film is the best commercial in and of itself generating buzz, and Infinity War has a killer cliffhanger not seen on the big screen since Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. Those leaving the theater are gobsmacked as to the futures of their favorite superheroes. That’s where the Russos and screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely (also co-presidents of story at the Russos’ AGBO studio) can take full credit in Infinity War‘s skyward success being one of the top five films of all time at the global box office.

Marvel has a great sense of pairing material with independent storytellers, and in the case of Infinity War‘s filmmakers they share a sensibility with Marvel brass on what a great movie should be. Both believe in the Disney philosophy of plus-ing, continually deconstructing and making a movie better than the previous sequel. Civil War already showed the Avengers divided with new, free radical characters like Black Panther and a candid teenage Spider-Man amping the stakes. So where do you go in building the culmination of the 10-year-old MCU? Sure, an even bigger ensemble feature that marries all MCU characters in a war against its infamous antagonist Thanos based on Jim Starlin’s 1991 Marvel comic The Infinity Gauntlet and Jonathan Hickman’s 2013 Infinity title. But in increasing the stakes between life and death from Civil War to Infinity War, the filmmakers looked to their leading villain.

