Avengers: Infinity War outpaces Marvel predecessors at UK box office

The epic superhero film has taken £49.1 million in the UK so far.

Superhero blockbuster Avengers: Infinity War has demolished another box office record after less than two weeks in UK cinemas.

The film took a mighty £49.1 million in the 11 days to May 6 – more than any other Marvel film has managed to make over such a short period of time.

The previous record was set in 2015 by Avengers: Age Of Ultron, which made £32.3 million after two weekends on release.

Avengers: Infinity War is now only a few days away from becoming the most successful Marvel movie ever in the UK.

The number it needs to beat is £51.9 million – the total amount taken in 2012 by Marvel Avengers Assemble.

Fellow Marvel adventure Black Panther is also continuing to pull in audiences 12 weeks after its release.

The film has now taken £50.4 million in the UK.

Both Marvel movies face a new challenge later this month, however.

The next Star Wars film, Solo: A Star Wars Story, is released on May 24.

Given the huge popularity of the sci-fi franchise, Solo could be as much of a hit as 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (which took £65.9 million) or even 2017’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi (£81.4 million).

Box office figures of that size would probably be enough to stop Avengers: Infinity War ending up as 2018’s biggest film in the UK.