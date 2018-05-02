'Avengers: Infinity War' saddest scene spawns tragic 'I don't feel so good' meme (spoilers)

Warning: Major spoilers below.
Avengers: Infinity War has been a goliath (or is that a Mad Titan?) at the box office, smashing records and already closing in on $1 billion after a week in theaters. That means plenty of people now know the fate of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, half of whom perish at film’s conclusion thanks to Thanos’s (Josh Brolin) finger-snapping genocide. But even with so many favorites falling victim to the villain, it’s one character’s demise that’s really pulling at audience’s heartstrings — and, in the process, it has become the Internet’s favorite new meme.
As you might have guessed, we’re speaking about Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, who at the end of Avengers: Infinity War, collapses into the arms of his mentor Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and informs him that “I don’t feel so good…” right before disintegrating. It’s perhaps the most memorable, gut-wrenching moment in a blockbuster filled with them, and social media users have thus transformed it into the viral joke du jour, imagining similar dust-in-wind deaths for many other pop-culture figures:
“Like Scoob, I don’t feel so good” pic.twitter.com/V5DWaPnAqB
— V.RI (@VanillaRiceYT) April 30, 2018
"Dad……..I don't feel so good" pic.twitter.com/rtidilxGOV
— Alex (@TheAuraGuardian) May 1, 2018
"I don't feel so good." pic.twitter.com/62zrnu6Knf
— Adam Hlavac (@adamhlavac) May 1, 2018
Gorls? I don't feel so good pic.twitter.com/am4mlrVdjY
— elle misses h (@rosedgolds) May 2, 2018
Brother I don't feel so good… pic.twitter.com/4zVEmyrVpF
— Manatee-Senpai (@Manatee_Senpai) May 2, 2018
"Superintendent, I don't feel so good." pic.twitter.com/3XeOXHctp5
— Ice (@IceSeason101) April 30, 2018
“Dad, I don’t feel so good” #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/WCDWQ7rpzy
— Rick Grimes (@RickAndThangs) May 1, 2018
Nikki Bella: I want Marriage and kids
John Cena: I dont feel so good.. pic.twitter.com/y7pXZgF62m
— Status™ (@WhatsTheStatus) April 30, 2018
I don’t feel so good… pic.twitter.com/XLdY7Qxdod
— ships Mattasha (@ChimesMidnights) May 1, 2018
I don't feel so good Mike Pence pic.twitter.com/83Nhbq7bnz
— Bucky Isotope (@BuckyIsotope) May 2, 2018
"D…Donkey…" pic.twitter.com/U9lLNnm3lU
— Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) May 1, 2018
Shrek, I don’t feel so good pic.twitter.com/Aa6BZI8maO
— Memes™ (@FreshMemeSupply) April 30, 2018
Hey bro? I don't feel so good…. pic.twitter.com/OxO6WemVZL
— m a y o (@broklynplumber) April 30, 2018
"I don't feel so good, Georgie" pic.twitter.com/6A1ffBxuG8
— AtomWraith (@AtomWraith) May 1, 2018
"I don't feel so good Josh…"
"Drake… hug me… brother" #InfinityWar pic.twitter.com/pEOWnmFXIG
— 92 Woodcutting (@Rusdddayyy) May 1, 2018
“Boys, I don’t feel so good…” pic.twitter.com/SbuxHse7Sq
— (@sighkxte) May 1, 2018
"Mr. Stock Photo, I don't feel so good" pic.twitter.com/4Tk8LGmigc
— Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) May 1, 2018
"Mr. Gates, I don't feel so good" pic.twitter.com/xd3o3SLn9j
— Memes™ (@FreshMemeSupply) April 30, 2018
And this Spidey twist:
Spiderman, I don’t feel so good pic.twitter.com/QXRDy9krxC
— Memes™ (@FreshMemeSupply) April 30, 2018
While fans may be mourning the (temporary?) loss of their favorite neighborhood Spider-Man, those behind Avengers: Infinity War must be feeling pretty good about its runaway success, which, like this meme, shows no signs of abating.
Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now.
Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:
- Director of ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ just dropped some major spoilers at a high school Q&A”
- ‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Everything you need to know about the end-credits scenes and all those Easter eggs (spoilers)
- ‘Black Panther’ star Letitia Wright proudly owns her Disney princess status
Watch: The Avengers: Infinity War cast members reveals their (hypothetical) death faces: