'Avengers: Infinity War' saddest scene spawns tragic 'I don't feel so good' meme (spoilers)

Warning: Major spoilers below.

Avengers: Infinity War has been a goliath (or is that a Mad Titan?) at the box office, smashing records and already closing in on $1 billion after a week in theaters. That means plenty of people now know the fate of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, half of whom perish at film’s conclusion thanks to Thanos’s (Josh Brolin) finger-snapping genocide. But even with so many favorites falling victim to the villain, it’s one character’s demise that’s really pulling at audience’s heartstrings — and, in the process, it has become the Internet’s favorite new meme.

As you might have guessed, we’re speaking about Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, who at the end of Avengers: Infinity War, collapses into the arms of his mentor Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and informs him that “I don’t feel so good…” right before disintegrating. It’s perhaps the most memorable, gut-wrenching moment in a blockbuster filled with them, and social media users have thus transformed it into the viral joke du jour, imagining similar dust-in-wind deaths for many other pop-culture figures:













And this Spidey twist:





While fans may be mourning the (temporary?) loss of their favorite neighborhood Spider-Man, those behind Avengers: Infinity War must be feeling pretty good about its runaway success, which, like this meme, shows no signs of abating.

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now.

