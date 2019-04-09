Avengers rage against Thor for Thanos mistake in Infinity War recap

From Digital Spy

With Avengers: Endgame fast approaching, it seems the Avengers haven't quite forgiven Thor for missing his shot in Infinity War.

As we all know by now, Thor had a chance to defeat Thanos, only to go for his chest and not his head. According to co-writer Stephen McFeely, Thor does "have a lot of guilt" at the start of Endgame, and his fellow Avengers believe he should.

On last night's (April 8) Jimmy Kimmel Live, the cast of Avengers: Endgame read out a kid-friendly version of Infinity War, but didn't quite stay so kid-friendly when it got to Thor.

"'I'll finish this,' Thor excitedly said," read Scarlett Johansson, with Chris Evans continuing: "Unfortunately, Thor shoulda gone for the head."

"Yeah, he blew it," Johansson joked and Mark Ruffalo went one step further: "F**king Thor."

However, Chris Hemsworth was defending Thor's attempt. "At least I got close enough to actually go for something, unlike the rest of the pathetic little useless f**king Avengers who didn't even really put a scratch on him," he noted.

Of course, Jeremy Renner thinks they should have just called Hawkeye.

The final word was Hemsworth's though: "F**k the Avengers."

Photo credit: Marvel Studios More

Hopefully the Avengers can put their disappointment aside in Avengers: Endgame, where they will be joined by a new team member in the form of Captain Marvel.

A new clip was released from the movie this week that showed Brie Larson's superhero leading the charge on a plan to defeat Thanos and bring everyone back. Will they succeed?

We don't have too long to wait to find out, as Avengers: Endgame is released in UK cinemas on April 25 and US cinemas on April 26.





Want up-to-the-minute entertainment news and features? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @digitalspy Instagram and Twitter account.



('You Might Also Like',)