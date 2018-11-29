'Avengers: Secret Wars' has ‘big potential’ Russo brothers reveal

We’ve already basically lost it at the news that Chris Evans could carry on as Captain America after Avengers 4. Now the Russo brothers are teasing us further – with speculation that the MCU could be developing their version of one of Marvel’s biggest comic-book crossovers.

Speaking at a recent Infinity War Q&A, the Russos were asked to reflect on the upcoming Disney/20th Century Fox deal, which could see The X-Men coming into the MCU.

“[We] feel like the mission of the Marvel Universe is to keep expanding and surprising people. Surprise them with casting choices, surprise them with story choices,” they said.

“If we’re moving into this world of crossover events, certainly that affords opportunity for other large-scale stories from the books like Secret Wars… There’s big potential moving forward if the Fox/Disney deal closes.”

The original 1984 Secret Wars comic book series was the first major Marvel crossover, inspired by audience feedback that they wanted ‘one big story with all the heroes and all the villains in it.’ It featured the Avengers, the Fantastic Four and the X-Men – an MCU version could be the only way to top Infinity War.

But when will it happen? The editor of MCU Cosmic certainly seems to know something we don’t.

It’s about to get crazy if you’re a MCU fan. You have no idea what’s coming very soon. I’m still in disbelief. 😱 — Jeremy Conrad (@ManaByte) November 29, 2018





Secret Wars was originally titled Cosmic Champions, could this be a clue?

There’s another way into the Secret Wars narrative for the MCU if the Fox deal doesn’t go through. In 2015, Marvel published a new take on Secret Wars, which brought together a whole bunch of different multiverses.

Going by Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse’s massive critical success, that could also be an option for Marvel. Who wouldn’t pay to see lots of different versions of our favourite heroes?

Look, we just want to see Thanos Vs Spider-Ham, is that too much to ask?





