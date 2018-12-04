As awards season kicks off, who is in the running for what?

Awards season is officially under way and some of the biggest prizes in film will be handed out over the next few months.

Actors, actresses and the films they work on will be recognised at ceremonies including the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards and the Oscars.

Here are the main contenders for the biggest prizes.

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga starred in A Star Is Born (Matt Crossick/PA) More

Film

A Star Is Born is many people’s early favourite to scoop the big awards. A remake of the 1937 original, it tells the story of an alcoholic musician – played by Bradley Cooper – who discovers and falls in love with Lady Gaga’s diamond-in-the-rough singer.

Cooper made his directorial debut with the film and critics praised both his off and on-camera performances, as well as that of Gaga’s.

Cooper would not be the first star to win an Oscar for his directorial debut – Orson Welles (Citizen Kane), Kevin Costner (Dances With Wolves) and Robert Redford (Ordinary People) also accomplished the feat.

Ryan Gosling stars in First Man, which has been acclaimed by critics (Matt Crossick/PA) More

Biopics are likely to feature strongly throughout awards season and perhaps the strongest is First Man, which stars Ryan Gosling as astronaut Neil Armstrong.

It explores the personal cost of Armstrong’s historic achievement of being the first man on the moon and British actress Claire Foy’s performance as the astronaut’s wife has been lauded.

Its credentials are further boosted by the fact it reunites Gosling with 33-year-old director Damien Chazelle, after they worked together on 2016’s multi-Oscar-winning La La Land.

La La Land was infamously beaten to that year’s best picture by Moonlight following an on-stage gaff which saw Gosling’s romantic musical named the winner before organisers awkwardly admitted the wrong film had been crowned.

Moonlight’s Mahershala Ali won the Academy Award for best supporting actor that night and returns this year in Green Book, alongside Viggo Mortensen.

Another film based on fact, Ali plays Jamaican-American classical pianist Don Shirley, who enlists the protection of Mortensen’s character while touring the segregated American South of the 1960s.

Another Moonlight alumnus, director Barry Jenkins, also has a film in the running for the top prizes. If Beale Street Could Talk is his adaption of James Baldwin’s 1972 novel and features the story of an African-American woman trying to clear her innocent husband’s name before giving birth to their child.

Story Continues