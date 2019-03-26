The babies who played Emma from 'Friends' were in Jordan Peele's 'Us'

Friends child actors who played Emma appear in Us

Remember baby Emma from Friends? Well, as it turns out, she was in Jordan Peele’s new movie Us.

Yep, the child actors Cali and Noelle Sheldon, who both played the daughter of Ross and Rachel in the NBC sitcom, star as twins Becca and Lindsey Tyler in the horror.

They are the daughters of Elisabeth Moss and Tim Heidecker’s characters Kitty and Josh and, according to Peele, there is another Friends reference on the latter’s arm.

The director said that one of Josh’s tattoos is based on a picture of the twins as baby Emma in Friends.

“They have a couple of scenes where they really steal the show,” Peele told Entertainment Tonight.

Their characters are insufferable and rather spoilt teens who are rude to the Wilson family at every opportunity.

The Sheldon twins appear together in Us More

Us has made double the amount it was predicted to make, making $70 million (around £53 million) in three days on release in the US.

The movie, which finds a family terrorised by their doppelgängers, topped A Quiet Place to grab the most money made by an original horror movie over a single weekend.

Remarkably, it’s also the best opening weekend for a live-action original movie since James Cameron’s Avatar in 2009, which made $77 million.

Us is in cinemas now