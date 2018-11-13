Back To The Future legends Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd reunite at Parkinson's charity bash

It’s always smashing to see Marty McFly and Doc Brown back together.

Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd, stars of the Back To The Future series, reunited on Saturday night for A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson’s.

Michael J Fox and Christopher Lloyd (Credit: Getty) More

A fundraiser for Fox’s charitable foundation for research into Parkinson’s Disease (he was diagnosed in 1992), it took place in New York, with a host of famous faces pitching in to help out.

Denis Leary hosted, with appearances from comics Jim Gaffigan, John Mulaney and Michelle Buteau, along with musician Steve Winwood.

Fox, now 57, and Lloyd, 80, also met up for an surprise reunion over the summer, at the Fan Expo in Boston.





There they were joined by fellow cast-members Lea Thompson, who played Marty’s mum Lorraine, and Thomas Wilson, who played Biff.

