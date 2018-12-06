Backlash brews over Kevin Hart's Oscar host role, as homophobic stand-up resurfaces

The Oscars could be facing some serious questions over its choice of host this year, as a storm gathers over homophobic jokes made by comedian Kevin Hart.

The Ride Along actor called presenting the Academy Awards ‘the opportunity of a lifetime’ on being confirmed yesterday.

But now questions are being asked over past homophobia in his stand-up routines.

Many have drawn attention to a skit from his 2010 show Seriously Funny, in which he details at length his fear of his son growing up to be gay.

“One of my biggest fears is my son growing up and being gay,” he says. “That’s a fear. Keep in mind, I’m not homophobic, I have nothing against gay people, be happy. Do what you want to do. But me, being a heterosexual male, if I can prevent my son from being gay, I will. Now with that being said, I don’t know if I handled my son’s first gay moment correctly. Every kid has a gay moment but when it happens, you’ve got to nip it in the bud!”

And the Oscar for most homophobic host ever goes to… pic.twitter.com/fw9DTjSrhx — Benjamin Lee (@benfraserlee) December 5, 2018





"One of my biggest fears is my son growing up and being gay." — Kevin Hart, new host of the Oscars. — Wheeler @ Shout Out (@Wheeler) December 5, 2018





.@KevinHart4real I trust on Hollywood’s biggest night with a year filled with films with strong LGBTQ characters and themes, you’ll leave the “I hope my son doesn’t grow up gay” jokes in your other tux? https://t.co/vhBfEiyxlQ — Big Gay IrishBearAZ (@irishbearaz) December 5, 2018





Kevin hart is gonna walk on stage at the oscars and do his "my worst fear is my son being gay 🤪😜" sketch — josh (@biIIywilder) December 5, 2018





We might get a riff on this wonderful piece of… Uh… "comedy"https://t.co/0NaIFTqRtL — Shane Anderson 🏳️‍🌈 (@ShaneM_Anderson) December 5, 2018





Kevin Hart is going to be hosting #TheOscars on a year that is set to honor many films that have queer characters (A Star is Born, The Favourite, Can You Ever Forgive Me?). Hart has said that one of his biggest fears is his son being gay… Read below for more. Pretty sad. pic.twitter.com/r4qSTSzfsm — Jack Nix (@jackmnix) December 5, 2018





It’s not the only instance of Hart expressing homophobia.

The movie Get Hard, in which Will Ferrell’s mild-mannered hedge fund manager prepares for being sent to prison, was criticised for spending much of its run-time obsessing over gay panic, and the character’s disgust at anal sex.

Hart also said that he turned down a role in the 2008 movie Tropic Thunder because his character was gay, and the behaviour ‘real flagrant’.

Hart is yet to comment on the latest criticisms.

However, last year, he responded to accusations of homophobia, saying in an interview with Parade: “I had one gay joke in my career and it was about my son at a birthday party, and it was before things got as PC as they are now.”

“I get [the backlash],” he added. “At the end of the day, people are people, attacking is attacking.

“[Obviously,] there’s nothing wrong with being gay.”

Read more

Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg to host Golden Globes

Brie Larson suits up for new Captain Marvel trailer

Joan Collins has ‘potential transgender moment’ as a teen



