Backlash brews over Will Smith's casting as Venus and Serena Williams' father

Will Smith’s possible casting as Richard Williams has stirred up controversy. (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Following The Legend of Bagger Vance and Ali, Will Smith is reportedly in talks to take on another sports film. Deadline reports that the Oscar-nominated actor is “poised to play” Richard Williams, the father of Venus and Serena Williams, in an upcoming biopic titled King Richard.

While Smith certainly has the star power to headline the film about Williams’s determination to turn his two Compton-raised daughters into tennis champions, his rumoured casting has already been met with some backlash. While Smith and Williams are both black men, critics say the role should go to an actor with darker skin, citing Idris Elba and Mahershala Ali as examples of more appropriate choices.

Some have compared the casting reports to Zoë Saldana’s portrayal of singer Nina Simone in the 2016 biopic Nina, for which the actress controversially wore dark makeup and a prosthetic nose. Others have brought up Scarlett Johansson, whose role in 2017’s Ghost in the Shell sparked accusations of whitewashing.

“Colorism matters,” sports writer Clarence Hill Jr. said of the importance of casting an actor with darker skin to play the 77-year-old Williams.


But not everyone agrees. The negative reactions have been slammed by many Smith fans and movie buffs who say that critics shouldn’t quibble over the exact shade of his skin.





Others pointed to Smith’s upcoming role as the Genie in Aladdin, which has caused its own stir thanks to the star’s blue tint for the film.

Reporting by Erin Donnelly, Yahoo Entertainment