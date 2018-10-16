Bad Boys 3 cast, release date and all you need to know

From Digital Spy

You know a film has reached a certain status when it's being lovingly referenced in a Cornetto Trilogy movie.

When Hot Fuzz's small-town policeman Danny Butterman opens his Grayskull-like vault of DVDs and holds aloft Point Break and Bad Boys 2, he's only got one question: "Which one do you want to watch first?"

Bad Boys was released in 1995 and its blockbuster sequel followed in 2003, with the action-packed buddy-cop movies notching up $622.1 million worldwide. Having returned a hefty profit on the $149 million combined budget (with the sequel costing almost seven times the original film's), surely a third film was inevitable?

It's not like everyone involved hasn't been trying. The on again/off again rollercoaster ride that is the Bad Boys 3 production schedule has seen its fair share of casualties along the way. Yet despite what Martin Lawrence said in 2017, Bad Boys 3 – AKA Bad Boys For Life – looks like it is now definitely happening...

Bad Boys 3 cast – has Will Smith signed on?

Lawrence has always been up for starring in a third film, even when it looked like Bad Boys for Life wasn't happening because of Will Smith's busy schedule, saying: "I'm there, I'm ready right now. If they wanted to do it, I'm ready, but I don't have control of that. That's the studio decision."

Similarly, Smith has always seemed happy to return to the franchise, if only he could find a gap in his workload.

Well it seems like he's found that gap as Variety reported on October 1, 2018 that Smith had signed on to reprise his role in the threequel as Detective Mike Lowrey, but Lawrence has yet to agree terms although we doubt he'd turn it down.

Bad Boys 3 writer and director – will Michael Bay return?

In 2013, writer David Guggenheim was lined up to work on the third film in the action franchise. The Safe House scriptwriter officially entered talks to tackle the screenplay for Bad Boys 3. "He's working on an outline right now. Hopefully we'll get him started on a screenplay shortly," Jerry Bruckheimer said six months later.

At that point, Bruckheimer was still producing the movie, but Michael Bay had not been expected to return to direct for a third time. Bruckheimer later admitted he did want Bay to return if that was possible.

The Grey director Joe Carnahan then became attached as a possible writer and director, working on the draft script from Guggenheim. Depending on who you believe, Carnahan suddenly quit over scheduling trouble or "creative differences" – and since he wrote the script as well, Sony was suddenly looking for a new director and possibly a new writer to rework the screenplay.

It didn't take Sony too long to find a writer – albeit unnamed at that point – as confirmed by Bruckheimer in late 2017: "We have a new writer on it who's working on it right now, so that gives me encouragement."

Since then, the news has been even more promising. The long-awaited third Bad Boys movie is seemingly back on track, with two new directors lined up. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah have directed episodes of FX's Snowfall and are also attached to Beverly Hills Cop 4.