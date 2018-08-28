'Bad Times at the El Royale' new trailer: Chris Hemsworth stars in new look at Drew Goddard's thriller

Chris Hemsworth turns to the dark side in the new trailer for Bad Times at the El Royale (20th Century Fox)

20th Century Fox has released a new trailer for the intriguing Bad Times at the El Royale and it features a lot more of Chris Hemsworth in all his bare-chested glory.

Hemsworth seems to playing a rare villainous role in the new film from Drew Goddard, the director Cabin in the Woods, and writer of Cloverfield and The Martian. The 60s-set thriller has assembled an all-star cast that also includes Jon Hamm, Dakota Johnson, and Jeff Bridges, and this new trailer gives us a much better look at what to expect from the mystery thriller.

Check it out below.

Here’s the official synopsis: Seven strangers, each with a secret to bury, meet at Lake Tahoe’s El Royale, a rundown hotel with a dark past. Over the course of one fateful night, everyone will have a last shot at redemption… before everything goes to hell. Jeff Bridges, Chris Hemsworth, Jon Hamm, Dakota Johnson and Cynthia Erivo lead an all-star cast in Bad Times at the El Royale .

Bad Times at the El Royale is in UK cinemas from 12 October.

