The Ballad of Buster Scruggs is a six-part Western anthology film, a series of tales about the American frontier told through the unique and incomparable voice of Joel and Ethan Coen. Each chapter tells a distinct story about the American West.

MyMovies, feature, 2018, Western, Joel Coen, Ethan Coen, Tim Blake Nelson, Zoe Kazan, Liam Neeson