Bank employee sacked over 'racist' 'The Walking Dead' figurine

A North Carolina bank employee has reportedly lost his job after a customer complaint about his The Walking Dead toy.

The Funko Pop! figurine called “Michonne’s Pet 1” depicts a black zombie with a chain around its neck which customer Stacey Smith found offensive on her visit to the at the Louisburg Road branch of State Employees’ Credit Union last week.

She made that clear in her subsequent Facebook post criticising it and the bank employee, which went viral.





So I'm just leaving the Credit Union on Louisburg Rd in Raleigh NC. While sitting in one of their representatives office…

Matt Anderson says he has now been fired from his job, telling CBS17 that it was given to him by another customer and he tried to explain to Ms Smith that it was from the AMC show.

“‘Have you ever seen the show?’ She didn’t respond to my question,” he explained. “She just said that she was offended and I asked her, ‘Well, why were you offended?’ because I wanted to know so that I could apologise to her.”

“I’m sorry that anyone took them the wrong way,” he added. “That was definitely not my intention and I would have apologised immediately if I had been given an opportunity to.”

“I would just really appreciate it if people did not think that I was a racist or anything like that.”

According to Anderson, the bank fired him for discussing a customer’s personal information in public. He declines having done such and hopes that by sharing his side of the story it will stop people from threatening him and his fiancée.

