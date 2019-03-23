Barbra Streisand has some truly disgusting thoughts on Michael Jackson and his 'Leaving Neverland' accusers

Barbra Streisand has responded to Leaving Neverland, the HBO documentary that explores Michael Jackson’s alleged abuse of Wade Robson and James Safechuck, which started when they were 7-years-old and then took place over several more years.

Streisand told the Times that she “absolutely” believes Robson and Safechuck’s allegations of sexual abuse against Jackson. Regarding the documentary, she said, “That was too painful.” The singer then described Jackson, who set met on several occasions, as “very sweet, sweet childlike.”

But this is when her comments got very disturbing.

Read More: Video resurfaces of Michael Jackson ‘shopping for wedding rings’ with boy

“His sexual needs were his sexual needs, coming from whatever childhood he has or whatever DNA he has. You can say ‘molested,’ but those children, as you heard them say [the grown-up Robson and Safechuck], they were thrilled to be there. They both married and they both have children, so it didn’t kill them.”

Streisand was then asked whether she was angry with Jackson. “It’s a combination of feelings. I feel bad for the children. I feel bad for him. I blame, I guess, the parents, who would allow their children to sleep with him. Why would Michael need these little children dressed like him and in the shows and the dancing and the hats?”

Streisand at the Oscars More

The above comments were quickly attacked online, most notably by Leaving Neverland’s director Dan Reed.

“His sexual needs were his sexual needs” – is pedophilia tolerated in parts of the entertainment industry? #leavingneverland https://t.co/LTdq1LXLkg — Dan Reed (@danreed1000) March 23, 2019

Unfortunately the controversy didn’t stop there, as Streisand also turned her attention to the Me Too movement.

Once again she started off right by calling it “very powerful,” but she then predicted, “Unfortunately, it’s going to cause a lot of women not being hired because men are worried they’ll be attacked.”

Read More: Leaving Neverland director Dan Reed dismantles theories Wade Robson and James Safechuck are lying

Not that it matters now, but Streisand actually conducted the interview to promote her upcoming show in London, which will take place in July at Hyde Park.