Batman director teases film's classic inspiration

Director Matt Reeves has revealed that his in-development Batman movie takes inspiration from Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.

Robert Louis Stevenson's classic tale of science and split personas was published back in 1886, but the War for the Planet of the Apes filmmaker has spotted a similarity to Bruce Wayne's complex nature.

Whilst attending the Television Critics Association press tour, Indiewire questioned Reeves' thoughts on Batman's identity, to which he explained: "Gosh, that's a tough question. I think that it's interesting, because one of the things that I've found interesting just as we're working on the story, is looking back at Jekyll and Hyde, and the idea of your shadow-self, and the idea of we are all multiple things.

"It's different aspects of who we are, and I think there are times when maybe the surface of Bruce is not really who he is, but that's his disguise.

"There are times when Batman's the disguise, but there are times when his true essence comes out, because by being veiled, a kind of instinctual side comes out that's very pure."

Keen to elaborate on his experience working on the movie, Reeves then added: "That's what's fun about his character, is that there's a very bright light that shines on his shadow side. The idea of all of that is incredibly exciting. It's part of what makes it fun for me to work on."

Nick Frost has previously been linked to the movie, seemingly in the running for the role of The Penguin, which was once so deliciously played by Danny DeVito.

The Batman is set to start filming next year.

