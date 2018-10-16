BBC's new terror drama Informer is hugely divisive

From Digital Spy

The BBC's new drama series Informer has sparked huge debate among viewers with its portrayal of morally-ambiguous terrorism investigators and the injustice facing minorities in the UK.





Peaky Blinder's Paddy Considine and The Diary of a Teenage Girl's Bel Powley star as partners in the Counter-Terrorism Special Unit who arrest and attempt to flip local man Raza Shar (Nabhaan Rizwan) into becoming an informant when he's arrested for an unrelated drug offence.

Detective Sergeant Gabe Waters (Considine) has reason to suspect that the notorious (fictional) terrorist Ahmed El Adoua has slipped into London to plan an attack, and his distraction allows rookie partner DC Holly Morten (Powley) to go far outside the legal bounds in trying to coerce Raza into becoming a confidential informant.

It's a very intriguing premise, but Tuesday's series premiere has been met with a sharp divide in reactions. Many loved it, with one person even claiming it's "so much better" than record-breaking hit Bodyguard.

















When you think there’s nothing to watch on a Tuesday and @BBCOne pulls out another drama to add to the amazing mix going on right now! 👍 I think this one is going to be heartbreakingly poignant! 😢#Informer - Katie Ward Writer (@KatieWWriter) October 16, 2018







Absolutely gripping stuff!! Going to binge watch it all on iPlayer!! 👌🏾#Informer - Nicole ‘Gloss’ Reece (@Gloss80Official) October 16, 2018







Another great tv programme and bafta calling #Informer - Sarah Aitken (@saravox74) October 16, 2018













Fair play @BBC . Churning out great drama after great drama. The Bodyguard, Trust, Press, The Cry and now #Informer . All quality stuff. I'll allow you Wanderlust. - Tweetledumb (@PhelanNick) October 16, 2018







#Informer is very promising so far. - Mark Webb (@Webby1962) October 16, 2018





Others veered being bored or outright hating the show:

#Informer

Well this is fucking slow

- Craig Coates (@geordie39) October 16, 2018







So they literally take any random off the street to be an #informer? No wonder my nan seems to be flush with cash these days. - Maidy Lairy (@MaidyLairy) October 16, 2018







Is it just me or does it feel like a bunch of kids have written this script? Not to mention the poor acting skills... #Informer - N 🍨🍧🍦😋 (@noreenk86) October 16, 2018













Ok so it’s nosedived #Informer - Evelyn Obahor (@evelynobahor) October 16, 2018







Rather bored by #Informer. Could have been so good, some brilliant actors in it. Snail's pace exposition and hideous filters. - Gill (@Monitorabbit) October 16, 2018







Hope this improves. The plot is totally unbelievable/realistic so far. #Informer - Mark Hughes ❌🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@uzi1964) October 16, 2018