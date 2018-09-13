BBC's Trust viewers had one big problem with new drama

Sam Warner
Photo credit: BBC - Fox

From Digital Spy

British viewers got their first taste of US drama Trust on BBC Two last night, though there was one aspect that really irked some of them.

The 10-part drama follows the wealthy Getty family and the kidnap of J Paul Getty's (Donald Sutherland) grandson J Paul Getty III (Harris Dickinson).

However, more than a few viewers complained that they struggled to hear what the characters were saying.

Photo credit: Fox - BBC

"Bloody hell @bbc can you sort out the ridiculously quiet dialogue that means I have to turn the volume right up, only to then be deafened by the ridiculously loud music on #bbc2 #trust please," one disgruntled viewer wrote.

 

 

"Dear god, is it just me who's had to put on the subtitles? Stop mumbling guys!!!," another added.

 

 

"What on earth is wrong with modern TV series & programmes like #Trust on #BBC2 that you have to lower and increase the volume because the dialogue is often ridiculously quiet, but then goes to full volume, ps Not mentioning the music problem!" a third tweeted.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

However, it's worth noting that Trust is an FX show, rather than a BBC production, and others didn't find an issue:

 

 

 

 

Digital Spy has reached out to the BBC for comment.

This isn't the first time that a show has come under fire for sound issues, with the BBC's 2014 series Jamaica Inn resulting in 2,200 complaints from viewers over mumbling claims.

Trust, which also stars Hilary Swank, Anna Chancellor and Charlotte Riley and is partly directed by Danny Boyle, originally aired in the US on FX in March.

Trust airs in the UK on BBC Two.

