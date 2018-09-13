BBC's Trust viewers had one big problem with new drama

From Digital Spy

British viewers got their first taste of US drama Trust on BBC Two last night, though there was one aspect that really irked some of them.

The 10-part drama follows the wealthy Getty family and the kidnap of J Paul Getty's (Donald Sutherland) grandson J Paul Getty III (Harris Dickinson).

However, more than a few viewers complained that they struggled to hear what the characters were saying.

"Bloody hell @bbc can you sort out the ridiculously quiet dialogue that means I have to turn the volume right up, only to then be deafened by the ridiculously loud music on #bbc2 #trust please," one disgruntled viewer wrote.

Bloody hell @bbc can you sort out the ridiculously quiet dialogue that means I have to turn the volume right up, only to then be deafened by the ridiculously loud music on #bbc2#trust please 🙄 - Vicky Norris (@Norro1983) September 12, 2018

"Dear god, is it just me who's had to put on the subtitles? Stop mumbling guys!!!," another added.

Dear god, is it just me who’s had to put on the subtitles? Stop mumbling guys!!! #Trust - The Malteser Teaser (@maltesemade) September 12, 2018

"What on earth is wrong with modern TV series & programmes like #Trust on #BBC2 that you have to lower and increase the volume because the dialogue is often ridiculously quiet, but then goes to full volume, ps Not mentioning the music problem!" a third tweeted.

What on earth is wrong with modern TV series & programmes like #Trust on #BBC2 that you have to lower and increase the volume because the dialogue is often ridiculously quiet, but then goes to full volume, ps Not mentioning the music problem! - Chris Canty Photo (@ChrisCantyPhoto) September 12, 2018

Yep, #trust is going to be great but I cannot believe there's yet another sound issue with the dialogue; come on #bbc2 please get it sorted. - Polly (@Pollycameroz) September 12, 2018

What's wrong with the sound on #Trust? Had to turn the volume on my telly right up. - HelenPat (@HelenAPat) September 12, 2018

The sound quality on #Trust is dreadful - Sally-Anne Tarpy (@SallyTarpy73) September 12, 2018

#trust yet agai bbc. great drama but canthear what they are saying for toffee. muffled dramatization. - Sean FitzyG (@sean_esq55) September 12, 2018

..bloody sound levels are doing my head in, havent took my hand of the control yet ..its ruining the programme. #Trust - L (@_youwearitwell) September 12, 2018

However, it's worth noting that Trust is an FX show, rather than a BBC production, and others didn't find an issue:

No sound issues with #Trust, people's TVs just have poor speakers. Also, this isn't a "BBC issue" as they have bought it from FX. Other than the usual grumbling, all good! - Tim Carey (@MCTimbo) September 12, 2018

Yeah I’ve got no sound issues either. Think it will be people with flatscreens using the telly speakers, rather than a sound bar (recommended) #Trust - Michael Constantine (@MikeConstantine) September 12, 2018

Digital Spy has reached out to the BBC for comment.

This isn't the first time that a show has come under fire for sound issues, with the BBC's 2014 series Jamaica Inn resulting in 2,200 complaints from viewers over mumbling claims.

Trust, which also stars Hilary Swank, Anna Chancellor and Charlotte Riley and is partly directed by Danny Boyle, originally aired in the US on FX in March.

Trust airs in the UK on BBC Two.

