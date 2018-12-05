BBC One reveals Christmas Day and New Year's Day schedules with 'Strictly' and 'Doctor Who'

BBC One’s Christmas Day and New Year’s Day schedules are out, providing the televisual accompaniment to your festivities.

Strictly Come Dancing’s Christmas special, and another festive special from Michael McIntyre will dominate the tea-time slot, with drama coming from Call The Midwife and the annual shocker from EastEnders.

Christmas Day movies will be Pixar’s The Good Dinosaur at lunchtime, preceding the Queen’s speech, followed by Disney’s live-action version of The Jungle Book.

Meanwhile, for the kids there’s a glut of Julia Donaldson and Alex Scheffler animations, including The Gruffalo, The Gruffalo’s Child and new instalment Zog, with a voice cast including Sir Lenny Henry and Kit Harington.

There’s also some classic, cheese-heavy (we know how that feels) japes from Wallace and Gromit in The Curse of the Were-Rabbit.

On New Year’s Day, the classic The Railway Children airs at lunchtime, along with Disney’s original animated Jungle Book, Pixar’s Inside Out, and Avengers: Age of Ultron in the evening.

There will also be the return of Idris Elba’s Luther, along with the festive instalment of Doctor Who, which is shifting from its usual slot on Christmas Day for the first tim ever.

The line-ups are part of a solid line-up for the BBC for the festive period, which will also include a lavish new adaptation of Victor Hugo’s Les Miserables, a new version of the classic Watership Down and a new take on Agatha Christie’s The ABC Murders.

