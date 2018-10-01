BBC to recreate lost 'Dad's Army' episodes?

Three episodes of the beloved BBC sitcom Dad’s Army – believed to be permanently lost – could be about to get a new lease of life.

Lost as a result of BBC’s former videotape swiping policy, only an audio recording of one of the lost episodes has ever been recovered. This was animated in 2016, and once available to buy on the now defunct BBC Store.

And now all three episodes could be about to be remade and recast by the BBC. According to comedy website British Comedy Guide BBC Studios are preparing to recreate the lost episodes now.

UKTV channel Gold has reportedly commissioned the episodes, and Mrs. Brown’s Boys director Ben Kellett has been reportedly hired to direct the new episodes. The series would be part of the Dad’s Army 50th Anniversary celebrations.

Dad's Army episodes were once watched by as many as 18 million per episode.

The second series of the hit show first aired in 1969, and three out of the six episodes were wiped as part of a BBC cost-saving policy to reuse what were then extremely expensive recording tapes.

The three missing episodes are as follows: Loneliness of the Long Distance Walker, A Stripe for Frazer and Under Fire.

It is reported that the recreated episodes could air as early as November this year, but the new cast as of now remains unknown.

This should coincide with the release of Gold’s upcoming Dad’s Army documentary Saluting Dad’s Army presented by Alexander Armstrong.

BBC has yet to comment on the reported commission.

