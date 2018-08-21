BBC releases trailer for new drama Press starring Charlotte Riley and Ben Chaplin as rival newspaper editors

The BBC has released the first look at brand new drama Press, starring Charlotte Riley and Ben Chaplin.

The two will go head-to-head in the new series penned by Doctor Foster writer Mike Bartlett as rival newspaper editors.

Peaky Blinders star Riley’s character Holly Evans will be the Deputy News Editor of fictional broadsheet The Herald while Chaplin, who starred in Apple Tree Yard, will be the Editor of fictional tabloid The Post, Duncan Allen.

Press will open up the journalism industry for viewers in a fictional world where hours are long, briefs are tough and stories often lead to the unexpected.

First look: Charlotte Riley as Holly Evans (BBC) More

The six-part drama will chart the personal and professional dilemmas facing the editors and their staff, including The Post’s owner played by David Suchet, who makes a brief appearance.

Viewers will follow their lives as they attempt to balance work and leisure, ambition and integrity, amid the never-ending pressure of the global news cycle and an industry trying to be one step ahead, yet facing an uncertain future.

First look: Ben Chaplin plays tabloid editor Duncan Allen (BBC/Lookout Point) More

In the trailer, battle grounds are already set with Riley’s character championing her paper’s job as “telling the truth” while Chaplin’s character is looking for the “most outrageous storytelling”.

Ellie Kendrick, Priyanga Burford, Brendan Cowell and Al Weaver also star in the upcoming drama.

Press begins on BBC One in September.



