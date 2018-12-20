Find out which BBC shows topped the iPlayer charts for 2018

From Digital Spy

It's the most wonderful time of the year, and no, we're not talking about Christmas! We're talking about when the BBC releases all of its data about your annual iPlayer viewing habits.

Even though 2018 technically isn't over yet, the Beeb has unveiled its statistics for its top-viewed shows on its on-demand service - and, to no-one's surprise, Doctor Who, Killing Eve and Bodyguard were among the top-viewed shows.

But, which show actually came out at the tippy top? After becoming the most-watched TV drama since records began earlier this year, it's no surprise that Bodyguard topped the iPlayer year-end chart.

The political thriller starring Richard Madden had the most-viewed single episode with 10.5 million iPlayer requests for the series premiere, and 41.3 million requests to watch the series overall this year.

Coming in at a very close second was Killing Eve, which had 8.9 million requests for its own premiere and 40.7 million requests overall. That makes it the second-biggest box set in iPlayer history, behind Bodyguard.

Third overall was James Norton's crime thriller McMafia, and rounding out the top five were surprise Welsh hit Keeping Faith and Jodie Whittaker's first series of Doctor Who.

"These figures show that the BBC iPlayer remains the first choice for thrilling dramas, big sporting moments and the very best natural history and factual programmes," said BBC director of content Charlotte Moore.

"This year’s figures are the best yet and show that the BBC iPlayer is going from strength to strength. With Les Misérables, The Greatest Dancer and a new series of Fleabag coming up in the New Year, there will be more great programmes for audiences to enjoy in 2019.”

Below is the BBC's ranking of 2018's top-requested TV shows, along with figures for its most-requested episode:

