'Game Of Thrones' S1-7: the epic recap you need before season 8

So, you know how when Game Of Thrones is on telly, it’s basically all everyone talks about?

Well, get ready for that to be a million times worse from this Sunday, when it returns. Fans haven’t been able to properly discuss White Walkers and dragons for a full year, so there’s loads of pent-up chat. Also, this is the final season, so every episode is going to have some mad talking point.

If you haven’t watched a single second of Thrones, you’ve now left it way too late to binge the seven seasons you’ve missed out on. But we’re going to make it easy for you to take part, so don’t worry.

We’re Thrones geeks, and we’re prepared to put our knowledge to use to help you. You know, much like Sam curing Jorah of Greyscale last season. Sorry, sorry, you have no idea what we’re saying, do you? Forget we said that.

If you don’t know your Hodors from your red-haired whores (there was a character with this name in the books, she was called ‘Ros’ on the show, thankfully), then enjoy our – very, very simplified – season by season guide to the show.

Season 1

Ned loses his head (credit: HBO)

We meet the central family of the saga, the Starks, led by Ned Stark and his wife Catelyn. Ned’s the one who came up with that whole ‘winter is coming’ catchphrase you’re probably bored of.

Ned and Catelyn have got kids of their own, Robb, Sansa, Arya, Bran, and Rickon, as well as a ward named Theon, and Ned also has a bastard son named Jon Snow.

Jon ends up going off to a place known as ‘the Wall’ to join a group called ‘the Night’s Watch’ who defend the realm from foreign invaders.

There’s been rumours of these weird ice zombies known as White Walkers resurfacing near the Wall, and Jon encounters one of them.

Ned goes to join the king in King’s Landing, where he discovers the queen (Cersei Lannister) is having an affair with her brother Jaime Lannister (not her other brother, Tyrion Lannister, the smart-mouthed dwarf, who she hates). Coincidentally, Jaime paralysed young Bran in the first episode. He kicked the second-youngest Stark son out of a tower window, after discovered their incestuous relationship.

The product of this affair, their son Joffrey, is next in line for the crown. Joffrey has a bodyguard nicknamed ‘the Hound.’

Ned confronts the queen, and has his head chopped off for his trouble, after the king dies in a hunting accident. The new king, Joffrey (who’s a massive t***), gives the order to execute Ned.

Sansa (who Joffrey has pledged to marry) and Arya, (who manages to escape King’s Landing), are both forced to watch their father die.

Meanwhile, a young woman who believes she’s the rightful heir to the Iron Throne, named Dany, gets married, widowed, and is responsible for the first dragon eggs hatching in Westeros for centuries.

With her dragon pets giving her confidence, she advances on Westeros with a Dothraki army (barbarians, basically) to take back her throne.

Season 2

The queen’s brother Tyrion is promoted to ‘Hand Of The King’ (basically, a sort of second in command to the ruler), and he’s really good at it, using his book-smarts to defend King’s Landing from an invasion by a rival potential king named Stannis, who’s hooked up with a witch named Melisandre.

