Ben Affleck breaks silence after completing treatment for alcohol addiction: 'I am fighting for myself and my family'



Ben Affleck is speaking out after completing a 40-day treatment program for alcohol addiction. In a statement on Instagram, the Justice League star thanked family, friends, and fans for standing by him during a difficult time.

“It’s given me the strength and support to speak about my illness with others,” he writes.

Ben Affleck heading to a therapy session in Los Angeles. (Photo: BackGrid) More

He concludes, “I hope down the road I can offer an example to others who are struggling.” Affleck will continue to get outpatient care.





The responses Affleck has received in the comments section of his post have been overwhelmingly supportive.

The 46-year-old actor entered a treatment program for the third time in August at the urging of his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. Reports of Affleck’s falling off the wagon surfaced when he was photographed receiving a delivery of alcohol to his house. Prior to his recent trip to rehab, he was seeing Playboy Playmate Shauna Sexton. The current status of their relationship is unknown.

Earlier Thursday, it was reported that Garner filed documents to speed up her divorce from Affleck. Although they reached a settlement over the summer, the 46-year-old actress was reportedly unwilling to sign off on joint custody of their three children until Affleck was sober. They announced their split in 2015, days after their 10-year wedding anniversary.

