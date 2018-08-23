Ben Affleck heads to rehab for the third time after intervention by Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck is heading for a third spell in rehab over his struggle with alcoholism, following what’s thought to have been an intervention by his estranged wife Jennifer Garner.

According to TMZ, Garner arrived at the Justice League star’s house yesterday with a ‘sober coach’.

It followed pictures in the press on Monday of the actor taking a delivery of beer and whiskey to his home in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood of Los Angeles, while it’s said that Shauna Sexton, a 22-year-old Playboy Playmate, spent the night at the house.

“Garner was very emotional but decided to take the situation into her own hands,” an eyewitness told Entertainment Tonight.

“She looked distraught.”

Added a source: “Jen [Garner] is proud of the strides he’s made, but some of his friends were worried he might be taking some steps backward and could be on a slippery slope.

“Ben wants nothing more than to get sober for his kids, for Jen and also for his career.”

Affleck recently split with his former girlfriend, Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus.

The actor, who is 46, first spent time in rehab in 2001, and then re-entered for treatment again in 2017.

He told fans on his Facebook page at the time: “I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I’ve dealt with in the past and will continue to confront. I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be.

“I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step.

“I’m lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I’ve done the work I set out to do. This was the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery.”

Affleck and Garner, who have three children, split in 2015, and divorce papers were filed in 2017, though the split is yet to be finalised.

