Ben Affleck Teams With Universal on Adaptation of Thriller Novel ‘I Am Still Alive’

Universal has won a competitive bidding war the rights to option the novel “I Am Still Alive,” a project that has Ben Affleck attached to star and produce, an individual with knowledge told TheWrap.

Affleck will produce an adaptation of the novel by Kate Alice Marshall under his Pearl Street Films banner. L0ri Evans Taylor (“Bed Rest”) is attached to write the screenplay.

“I Am Still Alive” has been described as Cheryl Strayed’s “Wild” meets “The Revenant” in a suspenseful story of survival. This heart-pounding story of survival follows Jess, a teenage every-girl who, after a car crash killed her mother and left her injured, is forced to move in with her off-the-grid dad in the Canadian wilderness and adapt to a new way of life. But when certain events leave her stranded, far away from any help, with only her father’s dog for company, she’ll discover she’s stronger than she ever imagined.

Affleck will play the father in the film.

The book was published by Viking Children’s Book in July and earned strong reviews from The New York Times and elsewhere.

Pearl Street Films vice president Madison Ainley brought the project in and will oversee for the company. Universal Creative Executive Mika Pryce will oversee the project on behalf of the studio.

Affleck is represented by WME and Ziffren Brittenham LLP. Taylor is represented by ICM Partners, Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment and McKuin Frankel Whitehead LLP.

Deadline was first to report.

