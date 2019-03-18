Ben Stiller, Madonna and Chris Rock donate thousands to Christchurch appeal

Hollywood stars including Ben Stiller, Madonna and Chris Rock have joined a GoFundMe appeal to raise money for the victims of the terror attack in New Zealand.

Set up by U2 and Madonna’s manager Guy Oseary, the appeal has raised nearly all of its $100,000 target in two days.

Oseary himself pledged $18,000 (around £13,500) to the fund, while other Hollywood stars have been flocking to help those affected by the tragedy, with Madonna donating $10,000.

Other celebs getting involved include director directors Judd Apatow and Ava DuVernay, and Ashton Kutcher.





“I read the frightening details and could barely find the strength to watch a short clip of the disturbing footage. My heart breaks for the victims and for their families,” Oseary, who is also Amy Schumer’s manager, wrote in setting up the page.

“We will work with GoFundMe to ensure all funds are transferred to an organisation providing support to the families and community.”

50 people were killed after shootings at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, on Friday, with 50 more people injured.

28-year-old Australian man Brenton Tarrant described by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison as an ‘extremist, right-wing, violent terrorist’ was arrested, and appeared in court on Friday.

The prime minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern has said ‘Our gun laws will change’, after it emerged that Tarrant had a firearms licence.



