Ben Wheatley's new film confirmed as 'Happy New Year, Colin Burstead'

The first details of Ben Wheatley’s new film have been revealed after it was announced to be getting its world premiere as part of London Film Festival’s Official Competition Selection for 2018.

The acclaimed British director whose previous films include Kill List, Free Fire, and High Rise has been working on his latest film under a veil of secrecy, but now we know a bit more about it including its official title: Happy New Year, Colin Burstead.

The new film, which was produced under the codename “Colin You Anus”, stars Joe Cole, Charles Dance, and Sam Riley and is described as “a poignantly funny and razor-sharp observation of English family dysfunction.”

The film marks a return to the festival for Wheatley after closing the 2016 festival with the European Premiere of Free Fire.

Here’s the synopsis, courtesy of the BFI London Film Festival 2018: “Colin has rented a stately country home for his extended family’s New Year celebrations. He’s the centre of attention until his estranged brother David unexpectedly arrives, throwing the family dynamic far off orbit. Starring Joe Cole, Charles Dance, Mark Monero, Hayley Squires, Asim Chaudhry, Doon Mackichan, Bill Paterson, Neil Maskell and Sam Riley.”

Happy New Year, Colin Burstead is the second time Riley has worked with Wheatley after playing sleazy gangster Stevo in Free Fire, and the third time for Maskell who also starred in Kill List and High Rise.

Wheatley’s films have always had a streak of black comedy running through them, and this sounds like it could be his funniest film yet.

Lenny Abrahamson, the Oscar-nominated director of Room and the upcoming The Little Stranger will serve as Jury President judging the 10 diverse films, with 50% of the films coming from a female director or co-director. Here’s the full list films confirmed to be competing in competition at this year’s LFF.

BIRDS OF PASSAGE sees co-directors Cristina Gallego and Ciro Guerra (Embrace of the Serpent, LFF 2015) return to the Festival with their latest offering – a sprawling, spiritual exploration of family conflict and tribal warfare, laced with heady symbolism and surrealist flashes. Set during the marijuana bonanza, a violent decade that saw the origins of drug trafficking in Colombia bear witness to the thrilling rise and fall of the indigenous Wayuu clan in remote Colombia. A mystical meditation on colonialism, tribalism and modernism.

Nicole Kidman is astonishing, and almost unrecognisable, in Karyn Kusama’s (The Invitation, LFF 2015) brooding thriller DESTROYER. Kidman plays Erin, a jaded police detective haunted by her past and still reeling from the trauma of her experience years later, who is forced to confront her demons in order to close the case that almost destroyed her. The film also stars Sebastian Stan, Tatiana Maslany and Toby Kebbell.

Alice Rohrwacher (The Wonders, LFF 2014) returns to the Festival with HAPPY AS LAZZARO. A delightfully singular time and genre-bending rumination on the fate of innocence when faced with corruption and greed. Set in rural Italy, this is the tale of Lazzaro, a beautiful peasant so sweet natured he is often mistaken for simple-minded. A magnificent blend of Italian class struggle, folk tales, biblical allegory and pop culture reference, Rohrwacher deservedly shared the Best Screenplay award at Cannes for this kaleidoscopic work.

