Benedict Cumberbatch 'knocked cyclist off bike' while driving Lamborghini

Benedict Cumberbatch was reportedly slapped by a cyclist who he is said to have knocked off his bike.

The Sherlock star was apparently involved in the accident on the Isle of Wight in September while driving his Lamborghini, and is said to have got an unexpected reaction from the cyclist.

According to The Sun, retired fisherman Michael Lawrence was cycling along a country road when he found himself in the path of the star’s car.

He is reported to have put up his arm to defend himself from the impending crash and was knocked off his bike, suffering heavy bleeding from his arm.

But when Cumberbatch got out of the car, cyclist Lawrence, who did not recognise him at first, apparently slapped the actor.

Lawrence then recognised Cumberbatch when he took his baseball cap off, and the pair are said to have calmed down with the Imitation Game star offering Lawrence a lift to hospital.

Cumberbatch reportedly didn’t want to take things further over the slap, but Lawrence is said to be considering seeking compensation for his injuries.

Hampshire Police confirmed that the collision had been reported and said: “No complaints were made, no criminal offences were investigated and the matter is being dealt with through insurance.”

In 2015, Cumberbatch married theatre director Sophie Hunter on the Isle of Wight and the couple are thought to have a second home there.

Before the incident, Cumberbatch had hit the headlines as a defender of cyclists when he rushed to the aid of a Deliveroo cyclist who was being attacked.

The cyclist had been set upon near Baker Street, the London home of Cumberbatch’s most famous character, Sherlock, when the actor happened to be passing in a taxi and jumped out to help the victim.