Best Actor Rami Malek receives medical treatment after falling off the Oscars stage

For Rami Malek, winning the Oscar for Best Actor will unfortunately always come hand-in-hand with the the time he fell off the stage at the Dolby Theater.

According to People, the ceremony had only just concluded when the Bohemian Rhapsody star took a slightly embarrassing tumble into the audience.

Though he managed to keep hold of his Oscar, holding it above his head, a ‘surprised’ looking Malek was helped up and into a seat in the front row where he was treated by paramedics.

They then took him to a more private area backstage.

Luckily, it seemed that he suffered no significant injury, other than perhaps taking the sheen off his pride.

He was seen soon after in the press room appearing to have dodged a bullet, though he missed out on a picture with himself and fellow winner Olivia Colman (Best Actress), Mahershala Ali (Best Supporting Actor) and Regina King (Best Supporting Actress) because of the fall.

“The one thing I can say about this, as an actor, there are so many of us who dream of one thing. Perhaps it’s not this, it’s just getting a job,” he told attendant reporters once he’d been checked out.

“The fact that I have this is beyond any expectation that myself or my family could have ever had. I’ll just say that.

“This has been a tough battle and the fact that I’m here is proof that anything is possible. Tonight I’m celebrating with all of you and anyone who has had a dream.”

On picking up the gong earlier in the evening, Malek, who was born to Egyptian immigrant parents, told the audience: “I think about what it would have been like to tell little bubba Rami that one day this might happen to him.





“And I think his curly-haired little mind would be blown. He was struggling with his identity, trying to figure himself out. And I think to anyone struggling with theirs, and trying to discover their voice, listen, we made a film about a gay man, an immigrant, who lived his life just unapologetically himself.”

He also paid tribute to his co-star Lucy Boynton, who plays Freddie Mercury’s former fiancée Mary Austin the biopic, now his girlfriend.

“Lucy Boynton, you’re the heart of this film,” he added. “You are beyond immensely talented you have captured my heart. Thank you so much.”

Malek beat big hitters Bradley Cooper, Christian Bale, Willem Dafoe and Viggo Mortensen to the coveted prize.

Bohemian Rhapsody, which tells the story of Queen’s journey from obscurity to world prominence at Live Aid, also won the awards for film editing, sound editing, and sound mixing, making it the biggest winner of the night.

