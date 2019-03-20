The Best Bran Stark Theories For 'Game Of Thrones' Season Eight

From Esquire

Considering Bran Stark's abilities as the Three-Eyed Raven are mysterious and powerful, his possibilities for Game of Thrones Season Eight are endless. Fans have spent years sifting through his visions, his trips into the past, his connections to history, and the vague purpose of the Three-Eyed Raven to find clues to what role he'll play in this long-awaited conclusion.

That's what makes him such a fun character for fan theory fodder. Fans have come up with some equally batshit and compelling theories for Season Eight. And, as we continue our character studies of each major player in Game of Thrones, we unpack the most convincing theories floating around out there about the youngest living Stark.

Bran Stark Is the Night King

Let's get this one out of the way first, as it's certainly the most popular and pervasive fan theory out there-and has been for years. Now this one involves a number of time travel paradoxes that might be difficult to unpack here, but the gist of it has been summed up most succinctly in this Reddit thread.

Here's the short version: We know the Children of the Forest created the White Walkers thousands of years ago to protect themselves in a war against the First Men. Unfortunately, the Children of the Forest lost control of the White Walkers, who threatened to destroy every living thing. During the War Before the Dawn, the people of Westeros, alongside the Children of the Forest rallied to drive the White Walkers back and Bran the Builder constructed the wall to keep them at bay. Now, Bran has looked into the past, where he's witnessed the creation of the White Walkers and proved he has the ability to manipulate the past. If that's the case, it's possible that he might attempt to travel into the past and attempt to stop the creation of the Night King entirely, but in the process fuck it up and accidentally become the Night King himself. After this Night King theory got so insane that people were comparing the similarity between their clothes, I asked actor Isaac Hempstead Wright about it.

"I personally think the Night King theory is a bit far-fetched, but I would have said the same thing about the Hodor theory," he told me after Season Seven. "And when I saw that on paper, I was like, 'What! No way!' But this is Game of Thrones, and anything is possible. I'd love to be the Night King. That would be so fun to be like, 'It was me all along.' But I don't know-I doubt it."

The White Walkers Are Actually Good ... Because Bran

To be fair, we don't know much from the White Walkers's perspective. For all we know, they're traveling south to get rid of Cersei. But, let's consider for a second that the above Bran = Night King theory is true. That means poor Bran has found himself trapped inside a tool created with the singular goal of killing all humans, but he's still trying to stop the events he's set into motion. As one Reddit user wrote as part of a massive theory:

How do you protect life when you know the only thing you can do is bring death and when you know that no one has the power to stop you from inflicting it? Destroying the source of magic that keeps him bound to the curse: the main Heart tree at the Isles of Faces that is at the center of all Weirwood trees in Westeros and killing himself by killing Bran ... This is why the army of the dead completely turns around and goes back North when the Night King marks Bran. Because killing Bran is the priority ... Had they known, all Westerosi people had to do was let the Night King and the White Walkers pass through ... As a result, who would be the villain in this scenario? Is it the Night King and the Whitewalkers that killed tens of thousands so they could stop themselves from endlessly killing life? Or is it Jon/Bran & Co. that sent tens of thousands to their death instead of stepping aside like Sam did in his first encounter with a White Walker? One thing is for certain, knowledge would have been their true savior. Even with the most unlikely kind of people or thing, there may be common ground. In this case, both the Night King & Jon Snow were fighting for the same cause without realizing it: to protect the living.

