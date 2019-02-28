The best horror movies on Netflix UK

Split, The Purge and Carrie are all on Netflix now.

Spring may be around the corner, but every day is Halloween in Netflix’s horror section, with plenty of spooky classics to give you chills as the weather gets warmer.

We’ve put together a selection of the 10 best horror movies available right now on the streaming service. And do keep us bookmarked, we’ll be updating this page with the very latest / greatest scare flicks as soon as they land, presumably in the dead of night.

‘Carrie’ (1976)

Brian De Palma’s adaptation of Stephen King’s movie about a bullied teenager with the power to take revenge on her aggressors isn’t just one of the best horror movies on Netflix – it’s one of the best films of all time. Super stylish, with bold colours and split screen shots that make Carrie feel as vibrant today as when it was shot, this is an essential addition to your watch list.

‘Creep’ (2014)

A more modern terror flick, Creep is as creepy as its name suggests. It’s starts out like the sort of mockumentary that Ricky Gervais might pop up in, with a found footage camera capturing every awkward moment as a documentarian sets out to interview a stranger he meets on the internet.

But things get increasingly more disturbing, building to an unforgettable finale. This one flew under the radar, but – along with its brilliant sequel, also on Netflix – Creep could very well be the best horror film you’ve never heard of. You’ll never look at a wolf mask in the same way again.

‘The Invitation’ (2015)

Before Karyn Kusama directed Nicole Kidman in last year’s acclaimed drama Destroyer, she was terrifying audiences with a movie about a dinner party so tense it reminded us of our last Christmas.

Okay, maybe it’s a bit more extreme than that, The Invitation sees a couple at a shindig thrown by an ex and her new partner, only to discover some pretty (very) dark secrets have been hidden by some sitting around the table.

To say any more than that would be to massively spoil, so go in cold and brace yourself for a shocking third act.

‘The Cabin In The Woods’ (2012)

You’ll probably have spent time in this Cabin at least once, but the more times you revisit it, the more details you spot, so it’s definitely worth going for a repeat stay.

If you’re new to the film, think Scream meets Buffy, with a fairly massive twist. If you love horror movies, then you’ll definitely enjoy this one, because it’s basically all of them.

