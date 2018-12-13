The best movie debuts of 2018

In what has been yet another impressive year for cinema, has come a whole variety of exceptional debutants, from both behind and in front of the lens.

We here at Yahoo Movies UK have compiled a list of those who stood out most and are worth keeping a keen eye out for in the future.

Unfortunately, we had to resist the temptation to put in the Olivia, the West Highland White Terrier who not only starred in Game Night, this year but also Widows. Give that dog a treat.

These lot deserve one too.

Idris Elba (Yardie)





While busy batting away Bond rumours and picking up People’s ‘sexiest man alive’ award, in the meantime Idris Elba was busy releasing his directorial debut, Yardie.

An impressive turn in this new capacity, telling a compelling story enriched by it’s vibrant aesthetic, while remaining pertinent in a political climate. Never mind playing the next Bond, he could be in line to direct it.

Connor Swindells (VS.)

Packaged as something of a ‘British 8 Mile‘, while this rap-battling coastal drama was lauded for its creativity and originality, its most impressive element was the leading performance by Connor Swindells, as the film’s lead Adam.

The troubled protagonist required a rich and nuanced turn from the actor and he more than delivered.

Elizabeth Berger and Isaac Aptaker (Love, Simon)

Every so often comes along a romantic comedy that transcends the genre and subverts expectations. This year, Love, Simon was one such film. It triumphed in many areas, but mostly in it’s excellent screenplay; full of charm, wit and heart.

The two writers, Elizabeth Berger and Isaac Aptaker are also behind the hit TV series This Is Us, but have shown they can replicate their talents on the big screen too.

Molly Wright (Apostasy)

Apostasy is Daniel Kokotajlo’s directorial debut (he’s another one to keep an eye out for), and its premise is fascinating – delving into the Jehovah’s Witness community through a young girl who is refusing medical treatment as it’s against her religious beliefs.

As you can tell, this is a complex character to play, needing such an internalised and emotive display – and Molly Wright is breathtakingly good.

Ari Aster (Hereditary)

Hereditary has been recognised by many as the horror flick of the year, and so much of that is down to its striking direction, by newcomer Ari Aster.

He has been quoted as saying he doesn’t perceive his own film to be a horror movie, calling it more of a traumatic exploration of a family set-up. While some may be inclined to disagree, it’s already encouraging that he’s a filmmaker refusing to confide by the limitations of any one genre. Bring on the next one, just try not to make it so scary, please.

