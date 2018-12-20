Best movie in-jokes and Easter eggs of 2018

Everybody loves a good movie Easter egg. This year was jam-packed full of movies with in-universe movie references and cool bits of trivia – comedic treats that only eagle-eyed fans will spot.

How many of these in-jokes did you spot in 2018?

Ralph Breaks the Internet – Little Mo

Ralph Breaks the Internet features Little Mo (AKA Moana) More

Practically the entire runtime of the Wreck-It Ralph sequel is devoted to Easter eggs, in-jokes and pop culture references – frankly we’ll be finding treats for years to come in this one. One obvious trivia trinket to find, however, resides in the movie’s end credits, where Vanellope and Ralph mention they hate it when movies don’t feature scenes you see in the trailer – and then the Pancake Milkshake game from the movie’s own trailer plays in full.

Fans initially noticed that the baby girl playing the app in the trailer looked like Moana as a baby, and in the full scene in the movie, we hear the girl’s mother – voiced by Nicole Scherzinger, as per Moana – call the little girl “Mo”, confirming the rumour. Or… almost.

Deadpool 2 – Alpha Flight

A movie as meta and superhero savvy as Deadpool was always going to be crammed to the gills with Easter eggs, and fans weren’t disappointed. Some were more obvious than others – like Deadpool calling Josh Brolin’s character Cable by the name Thanos – but others were a little more subtle.

For example, Dopinder’s taxicab features an ad for an airline company called “Alpha Flight”, which was the name of Canada’s greatest comic-book superhero ensemble – itself a neat little nod to Ryan Reynolds’ proud Canadian heritage. Alpha Flight was also the name of the group set up by Captain Marvel in the comic-books in 2015, so it’s an Easter egg with a double yolk.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – Alternate universe movie posters

If you see the wonderful 'Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse' do look out for this rather tantalizing parallel-universe billboard in Times Square… #SpiderVerse #ShaunVerse pic.twitter.com/M1Cj4zsHxV — edgarwright (@edgarwright) December 13, 2018





It figures that if the many worlds in the multiverse have different versions of Spider-Man, then the movie theatres would have different movies too.

If you were quick you may have spotted some fictional movie posters in Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, but in case you didn’t, Seth Rogen and Edgar Wright both tweeted out images of their alternate universe motion pictures.

No matter what dimension you’re in, I’ll be there making movies. Go check out Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which was made by some of my wildly talented friends who I’m jealous of. pic.twitter.com/R6H837fCee — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) December 12, 2018





Rogen stars in a stoner horse racing comedy called Hold Your Horses and Wright directed From Dusk Til Shaun, which was what the scrapped sequel to Shaun Of The Dead was going to be called.

Solo: A Star Wars Story – Kessel Run

Solo More

Though we still have a bad feeling about Lucasfilm recasting Harrison Ford for this prequel story, Solo did a lot of things right – and actually aligned a piece of Star Wars trivia that’s always been wrong. George Lucas’s original script for A New Hope had Han Solo brag that he’d made the Kessel Run in “12 parsecs”, but parsecs are actually a real unit used to measure distance and not time, so the line never really made sense.

Story continues