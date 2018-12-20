The best movie posters of 2018

Having already assessed the biggest movie poster fails of the year, it’s now time to look at the more shimmering examples of one-sheet design.

Here are 10 of the best posters of the year, which just so happen to mirror the quality of their respective films.

First Man

Probably the best poster of the year (although art is subjective and such outlandish remarks should never be made), this one for First Man, Damien Chazelle’s biographic drama about Neil Armstrong’s journey to the moon, features Ryan Gosling’s head in a beautifully round space helmet that doubles up as the lunar surface.

Absolute wizardry from the designer, there.

Mandy

It’s almost impossible to ignore this poster for Mandy – a gore-filled revenge story starring a naturally crazed Nicolas Cage – primarily because of the way the deep purples and reds splurge together, like a t-shirt tie-dyed with blood and exploded biros.

There’s also quite an epic, Star Wars-y feel about it, what with the positioning of the pencil-drawn characters, all of which are plopped in a lovely isosceles triangle.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

