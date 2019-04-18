The best movies to watch on TV - for free - over Easter

As much as we love Neftlix, Amazon Prime, NOW TV and all the other streaming services, there’s something special about sitting down to watch the telly in your family living room over Easter, knowing that everyone else in the country is probably watching the same thing.

Here’s our pick of the best telly you can watch for the cost of a licence fee during chocolate egg season.

Good Friday

Hop (5.10pm, ITV2)

An appropriate Easter watch (credit: Universal Pictures) More

Look, it might not be the best movie ever made, but is there anything more seasonally appropriate than a movie about a potential Easter bunny who’d rather be a drummer in a rock band?

This animated movie stars Russell Brand as E.B, the bunny with a dream – but will he learn to take responsibility for his future?

Liar Liar (7.155pm, ITV2)

Jim Carrey cannot tell a lie (credit: More

Now you’re talking. Liar Liar is peak Jim Carrey, with one of the greatest high concepts of all time – a kid magically wishes his dad would tell the truth, which makes his dad’s job as a dodgy lawyer slightly difficult.

Read more: What to watch on NOW TV while you’re waiting for ‘Game of Thrones’

Doctor Strange (8.30pm, ITV)

Benedict Cumberbatch’s Marvel debut transcended its fairly bog-standard origin tale trappings thanks to its stunning, mind-bending visuals and improbably amazing supporting cast that included Chiwitel Ejiofor, Rachel McAdams, Tilda Swinton, and Michael Stuhlbarg (credit: Marvel Studios) More

One of the more visually stunning MCU entries, Doctor Strange also flipped the script in terms of how these movies usually play out in the third act. Let’s just say that, if your favourite part of Easter is the whole ‘resurrection’ element, there’s plenty to enjoy here.

Easter Saturday

Kubo and the Two Strings (12.30pm, Channel 4)

The brilliant Kubo and the Two Strings is on telly this Easter (credit: LAIKA Animation) More

Kubo wasn’t exactly a Pixar style smash when it was originally released, so there’s a good chance you haven’t seen it. If that’s the case, welcome to your new favourite stop-motion movie. A superb cast – Charlize Theron, Ralph Fiennes and Matthew McConaughey – combines to tell a beautiful tale about a young man’s quest to destroy an evil spirit (that he accidentally conjured).

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (2.30pm, Channel 5)

Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory will make you feel bad about Easter eggs (credit: Warner Brothers) More

Story continues