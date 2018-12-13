The best Netflix Original movies of 2018

As each passing year goes by, Netflix continues to grow stronger, bolder and more creative to ensure their imprint is woven into the fabric of contemporary cinema.

In other words, we can’t ignore the significant and positive impact they’re having on the movie industry, so with that in mind, Yahoo Movies UK has compiled a list of the ten best Netflix Original films of 2018.

22 July

22 July from Paul Greengrass More

After Erik Poppe’s controversial, genre-style take on the tragic and horrific occurrences that took place on Utøya back in 2011, this hugely distressing series of events has since been brought to screen in a somewhat safer pair of hands.

Paul Greengrass was at the helm of this profound and moving feature that takes us on an uncomfortable journey from days before Breivik’s attacks, right up until the trial. Not an easy watch, but a worthwhile one.

Outlaw King

Outlaw King from David MacKenzie

After a middling reaction in Toronto, David Mackenzie’s Outlaw King was edited down before making its way to Netflix and the subsequent version is a far more accessible and compelling production.

Telling the story of Robert the Bruce, played with stunning conviction by Chris Pine, the film also features excellent performances from Florence Pugh and a crazed Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before staring Noah Centino and Lana Condor More

Lana Condor plays Lara Jean, who writes personal letters, for her eyes only, to each of the crushes in her life, until, mysteriously, they’re unwittingly sent to each recipient.

There can be something wonderfully comforting about familiarity, and this charming little number hits all the right notes, albeit ones we’ve heard before.

They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead/The Other Side of the Wind

Orson Welles makes a posthumous comeback More

We’re slightly cheating here as these are two different movies, but it’s hard not to indulge in both as a double bill.

They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead is an excellent documentary by the Oscar-winning Morgan Neville (20 Feet From Stardom) on an unfinished Orson Welles feature while The Other Side of the Wind is that very unfinished film, finally released almost 50 years after it began shooting.

The Land of Steady Habits

The Land of Steady Habits from Nicole Holofocener More

Story continues