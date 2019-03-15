The Best Sansa Stark Theories for 'Game of Thrones' Season 8

From Esquire

Against all odds, Sansa Stark has made it to the final season of Game of Thrones. She started the series as a naive teenager with fairytale princess dreams, and over seven seasons we've seen her grow into a determined, clever survivor. It's high time for Sansa to play a major role in the fight for the living and the Iron Throne. Here are the best theories about what will happen to Sansa in Season Eight.



Sansa Will Take the Iron Throne

Sansa has had a brutal journey to the final season: Early on, she narrowly escaped a marriage to the repulsive Joffrey Baratheon and fled King's Landing before her marriage to Tyrion Lannister could be consummated. Then, she made the mistake of trusting Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish, who married her off to the abusive Ramsay Bolton. But she got her revenge when she had a hand in the deaths of both Ramsay and Littlefinger.



Now, as a fan on Reddit points out, she's got incredible support going into the final chapter.

After everything she went through, who has a stronger network of support than Sansa? She has Brienne sworn to protect her who is an absolute unit, Arya the faceless man, Jon who is one of the best fighters in the show now, the eyrie, knowledge from the 3 eyed raven, and the North who is loyal to the starks. Not only that but she is not in a position such as Jon or Dany where she would have a target on her back or be at immediate risk

So, could she be the underdog who ends up taking it all?

Daenerys and Sansa Hate Each Other

In the Season 8 trailer, we see Sansa finally meet Daenerys. "Winterfell is yours, your grace," Sansa tells Dany, looking not-at-all thrilled about it.

As Glamour points out, Sansa has reason to be skeptical of Daenerys:

Remember, the Targaryens burned Sansa’s grandfather and Uncle Brandon alive. Plus, Rhaegar Targaryen "kidnapped" Jon's mother, Lyanna Stark (Ned's sister and Sansa's aunt), which is what started the last war in the kingdoms. So, in other words, the Targareyens have done some serious damage to the North-Sansa's territory.

This might lead to a clash between Daenerys and Sansa for the Iron Throne. At least in the North, Sansa has more local support on her side, and might not take kindly to a foreign adversary walking in and taking control of Winterfell.

