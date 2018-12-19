The best viral movie moments of 2018

Sometimes the most fun things about a movie is the viral marketing made to promote it and the memes that follow. If you can’t catch someone’s attention on the internet with an easily shareable funny clip, video or gif, then are you even really making a movie at all?

As a result, here are our 10 favourite viral moments and memes from 2018’s movie calendar.

A Star is Born – ‘Hey! I just wanna take another look at you’

A Star is Born served up memeable content More

Everything about A Star Is Born felt tailor-made for meme-ification. Even before the movie was released, the trailer contained a ready-made gag – the “Hey! I just wanna take another look at you” interaction from the window of Jackson’s limo was the perfect four-panel meme template that could be spliced with other movies too.





For our money, however, you can’t beat a good “Shallow” joke, and this Simpsons mash-up is a perfect way of giving hilarious new context to Lady Gaga’s soulful wailing.

i just needed to get this one out there pic.twitter.com/FuzWslAwPc — Mark (@tole_cover) September 30, 2018





Avengers: Infinity War – Thanos meets Homer

Thanos edits More

Before he obtained all the infinity stones, Thanos was kind of a joke – so when we got our first proper look at him in the movie’s first trailer, it was all we could do to make fun of him. With purple skin, a ridiculous chin and a perfectly bald head, it was only natural the internet mocked him relentlessly.





Within minutes, the projected menace of Thanos had effectively been neutered, as he’d been given makeovers to make him look more like Homer Simpson, a Minion, Shrek and even Hank Hill. Maybe the 50% of humanity that crumbled into dust were the ones who laughed.

Black Panther – Wakanda Sometimes

The year started off with a brand new catchphrase and a brand new badass hand gesture: “Wakanda Forever” complete with crossed fists on the chest was the sign-off that anyone could pull off!

When you go from Wakanda Forever to Wakanda Occasionally pic.twitter.com/UVz0lMghlh — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 24, 2018





Unfortunately for Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, “Wakanda Forever” would soon become an albatross around his neck: the internet noticed that he was “Wakanda Forevering” with less and less enthusiasm as the year dragged on, until he could barely bring himself to “Wakanda Forever” at all. “Wakanda Occasionally” just doesn’t have the same ring to it.

Ocean’s 8 – Sarah Paulson and Cate Blanchett’s epic insult interview

Usually, press tours are contractually obliged bore-fests, where cast members are wheeled out in front of the cameras to repeat scripted platitudes about how they loved working with the director and how great they all got along. SNOOZE. Enter Ocean’s 8, the all-girl reboot of the heist franchise, with a cast of insanely fun actresses who were clearly having a ball on camera.

This interview with stars Sarah Paulson and Cate Blanchett on The Today Show is six minutes of anarchic heaven, as both actresses refuse to answer the questions in favour of insulting one another. The hair pull at 5.28 is to die for.

Smallfoot – Zendaya is Meechee

zendaya is meechee pic.twitter.com/zE6rXniAnQ — Gabriel Gundacker (@gabegundacker) September 23, 2018

