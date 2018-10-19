Bette Midler Reveals She's Joining 'Hocus Pocus' Reunion -- Watch!

The actress shared the exciting news on Thursday.

25 years after fans first met the wicked Sanderson sisters in Hocus Pocus, the three lead actresses are reuniting for a Halloween special!

Bette Midler announced on Thursday that she would be joining her former co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy during Freeform's Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Reunion Bash.

"Wait, wait a minute. What's a Sanderson Sisters celebration without Winifred," Midler says in the quick 10-second clip. The two-hour television event, which was filmed at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angles, will be hosted by Vanessa Hudgens and Jordan Fisher, and include exclusive interviews with the iconic Halloween movie's stars.

Additionally, the special will features musical performances by Dove Cameron, Jordin Sparks and more.

Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash airs Saturday, Oct. 20 at 8:15 p.m. on Freeform.

Take a look back at the legendary film in the video below.

