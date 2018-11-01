'Better Call Saul' actor admits he cut his own arm off and pretended to be a veteran to get roles

An actor who appeared in Better Call Saul has admitted that he pretended to be a wounded war veteran in order to book more acting jobs.

However, Todd LaTourrette had cut his own arm off during what he describes as a ‘psychotic episode’.

LaTourrette, who suffers bipolar disorder, made the admission during an interview with local Albuquerque TV station KOB-TV, revealing that the incident happened 17 years ago during a period when he had stopped taking his medication.

“I severed my hand with a Skilsaw,” he said. “The state of my mind was a psychotic episode.

“The film industry took a different angle, that I was different, and so they liked that. They trusted me that I was exactly who I said I was. I was a war veteran. I was hired because I lied.”





As well as appearing in a small role on the Breaking Bad spin-off show, he’s also appeared in the western series Longmire and also scored a role in the George Clooney movie The Men Who Stare At Goats.

He admitted that his deception could affect his future career, but that he wanted to come clean.

“I was dishonourable. I’m killing my career by doing this, if anyone thinks this was for personal edification, that’s not the case,” he continued.

“I’m ousting myself from the New Mexico film Industry. And gladly so, just to say what I’ve said.”

He went on to say that he hoped that his own story might help others suffering similar struggles with mental health.

“The power is in your hands to take your medication in the morning, or at night,” he added.

“So that, this, this discourse of my life doesn’t need to necessarily be yours. Because it happens quick. It happens quick.”

