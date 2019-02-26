Beverley Owen, star of 'The Munsters', dies at 81

Beverley Owen, the actress who played the first Marilyn Munster on US sitcom The Munsters, has died at the age of 81.

Owen’s daughter Polly Stone revealed to TMZ that her mother had died on February 21, following a battle with ovarian cancer.

She passed away surrounded by family, and had chosen to keep her illness private, since being diagnosed in January, 2017.

The actress began her career appearing on shows like Wagon Train and As The World Turns, before picking up her role on The Munsters for CBS.

Owen played Marilyn, the Munsters’ niece and only non-monstrous member of the family, in the show’s very first season in 1964.

Following her stint on the show, she married the writer and producer Jon Stone, who was key to the success of kid’s shows like Sesame Street.

Owen’s co-star Butch Patrick, who played Eddie Munster on the show, paid a touching tribute to the actress, calling her ‘a sweet soul’.

She is survived by her daughters Polly and Kate.

