Beverly Hills, 90210 being revived AGAIN with the original cast

Beverly Hills, 90210. Do we need another revival? Not really. Do we want one? Debatable. Are we getting one anyway? Absolutely!

Yes, the all-American '90s classic Beverly Hills, 90210 is getting a second reboot, just five years after its first spin-off 90210 ended.

According to The Wrap, a full reboot with the original cast is in the works at CBS Television Studios, with six of the eight stars on board for returning to LA's finest postcode.

It's believed Brian Austin Green, Gabrielle Carteris, Jennie Garth, Jason Priestley, Tori Spelling and Ian Ziering are all up for the revival, while Charmed's Shannen Doherty and Riverdale's Luke Perry are playing it cool. For now.

Beverly Hills, 90210 was a hit with US and UK audiences alike, running for 10 long years from 1990 to 2000.

Fortunately for fans, it didn't take long for spin-off 90210 to take off, with original stars Doherty, Garth and Spelling all reprising their roles in the first season.

But that's not all – 90210, which you can binge-watch in full over on All 4, also attracted a number of surprising A-list(ish) cameos, including the likes of Ne-Yo, Billy Ray Cyrus, Taio Cruz, and the UK's very own musical legend, Olly Murs.

