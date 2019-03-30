Beyonce’s majestic singing in 'The Lion King' made Billy Eichner cry

Everyone in the world knows that Beyonce Knowles has a rather superb singing voice.

But it turns out that Queen Bey’s singing is so majestic that it can reduce a grown man to tears. That’s exactly what happened to Billy Eichner when he listened to the iconic singer blast out Can You Feel The Love Tonight? for the live action Lion King movie.

“She’s definitely in the movie because I’ve seen a rough cut. And I’ve heard her sing ‘Can You Feel the Love Tonight?’ with Donald Glover. And I’m telling you, it’s f**king good,” Eichner recently declared.

That’s all the more impressive as Eichner, who voices the Timon to Seth Rogen’s Pumba, with Beyonce portraying Nala and Donald Glover as Simba in the upcoming version of the live-action Lion King, openly admits Can You Feel The Love Tonight? was never actually his “favourite song.”

“I liked it when Elton John sang it. I love Elton John. I don’t want to give too much away about that, they do not want us talking about it. I will just say that honestly, it made me cry and I was not expecting that.”

Eichner made the above comments during his recent appearance on the Keep It podcast, during which time he also admitted it is “shocking,” “bizarre” and “terrifying” to be playing Timon, especially considering who voiced the original version.

“You can’t really do it better than [Nathan Lane] did it, you can just do it your way. I will say one thing that helps with that is that my energy with Seth Rogen is very different, naturally, than what Nathan Lane and Ernie Sabella’s energy was.”

“They were both coming out of that production of Guys and Dolls when they did The Lion King. They did this very vaudevillian, Broadway, musical theater, borscht belt style, which here and there, Seth and I borrow from, but we don’t lean into that as much.”

We’ll see what they do with Timon and Pumba, and just how incredible Beyonce is as Nala, when The Lion King is released on July 19.