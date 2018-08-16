BFI London Film Festival to premiere Mike Leigh film in Manchester

Peterloo tells the story of a 19th century massacre that took place in the city.

The BFI London Film Festival will premiere a film outside the capital for the first time with a screening of director Mike Leigh’s new film in Manchester.

Leigh’s historical drama Peterloo will be shown in the city’s HOME art centre on October 17, with the award-winning filmmaker and some of the movie’s cast in attendance.

It will also be simulcast in cinemas around the country.

The film is a depiction of events surrounding the Peterloo Massacre on August 16 1819.

It is estimated that around 15 people were killed when Government forces charged 60,000 demonstrators at a peaceful, pro-democracy rally held at St Peter’s Field in Manchester.

Leigh said: “It’s always an honour to be included in the glorious London Film Festival, but how inspired and generous of the Festival to screen Peterloo in Manchester, where it all happened! I’m truly delighted!”

Set to feature in the film are Rory Kinnear, Maxine Peake, Neil Bell, Philip Jackson, Vincent Franklin, Karl Johnson and Tim McInnerny.

Peterloo will also be shown in London as part of the BFI’s festival on October 19 followed by a question and answer session with Leigh.

Peterloo will be released in cinemas on November 2 and the 62nd BFI London Film Festival will take place from October 10-21.

A full programme for the festival will published on August 30.