'The Big Lebowski' cast reunited for the 20th anniversary and fans can't handle it, man

NBC have really pulled the room together by reuniting the stars of The Big Lebowski for a new interview to celebrate the 20th anniversary re-release of the film.

Jeff Bridges, John Goodman, and Steve Buscemi got together to swap stories around the making of the classic Coen brothers’ movie.

Jeff Bridges, who played the title role in the screwball cult comedy, shared a photo of the reunion on Instagram, where it’s racked up over 40,000 likes and counting.





The 1998 film is about a stoner who gets pulled into a noir mystery after his rug is stolen. If it sounds weird, that’s because it is. So weird that Buscemi didn’t actually understand what he was reading at first.

“I loved it, I thought it was really kind of wild and weird and funny. But I have to say, when I was reading the part of Donny, I didn’t get it. I felt bad for the guy, I felt sad. I thought, why does Walter bully him all the time? And as I’m reading it I thought, “How am I going to tell Joel and Ethan that I don’t want to do this?”

‘And then I got the last scene, well Donny’s last scene – I didn’t read the rest of the script – and then I saw the relationship. I saw how much Walter really loves Donny and how they’re really brothers and I found it very moving.’

That’s the scene in which – spoiler alert – Goodman’s Walter and Bridges’ Dude hold an impromptu funeral for Donny, and their oceanside goodbye gets hilariously messed up by a surprise wind which blows the ashes into their faces.

It’s a fan favourite moment, and it’s cool to hear that it was the bit in the script where everything clicked for Buscemi.

But there’s loads of stuff like that in the lengthy interview, which you can watch below.

The interview also revealed Jeff Bridges’ fan theory around Donny.

“He’s a figment of Walter’s imagination. He’s an old war buddy that died,’ Jeff laughs.

‘If you think [about it], I don’t ever really relate to [Donny]. I think I say, “Thank you Donny” when you say the phone is ringing. I could just say that to just be busting Walter’s chops. I play along with it. “Thank you Donny!”‘

Thank you Jeff!

The Big Lebowski returned to UK cinemas back in September.

