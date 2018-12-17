The biggest box office hits and misses of 2018

2018 has been a massive year for movies with the likes of Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and Incredibles 2 absolutely demolishing the box office. But cinemas haven’t completely relied on blockbusters in 2018, as a number of smaller-scale productions have also notched up major profits.

However, for every success story there’s also a Happytime Murders.

Here are some of biggest box office hits and misses of 2018…

Hit: Black Panther

Budget: £166 million

Global box office: £1 billion

The first superhero film to feature a predominately black cast, Black Panther was more than just a Marvel movie, it was a cultural event. It did absolutely silly business at the box office, becoming the ninth-highest grossing film of all time. Avengers: Infinity War may have eclipsed it with its £1.6 billion haul, but then it cost twice as much to make. We also named Black Panther our favourite superhero movie of 2018 here.

Miss: Solo: A Star Wars Story

Alden Ehrenreich as a young Han Solo in the Star Wars spin-off/prequel More

Budget: £198 million

Global box office: £311 million

Solo: A Star Wars Story might have grossed far more than any of the other failures on this list, but it only managed a profit of £113 million which barely covers the cost of prints and press. For this franchise, that’s a flop. It seems audiences just weren’t interested in seeing anyone other than Harrison Ford play the legendary smuggler, despite Alden Ehrenreich giving a solid performance as a younger, more naive version of the character, and the film generally receiving positive reviews.

Hit: A Quiet Place

John Krasinski directed and starred in one of the surprise hits of the year – A Quiet Place More

Budget: £13 million

Global box office: £269 million

Perhaps one of the most surprising and satisfying success stories of the year comes from John Krasinski, who directed and starred in this excruciatingly tense sci-fi horror, where making the slightest bit of noise could result in being devoured by a leggy alien. Word of mouth certainly played its part in A Quiet Place’s impressive profit, and now a sequel is officially in development for release in 2020.

Miss: A Wrinkle in Time

With the advertising budget factored in, Disney made a major loss on A Wrinkle in Time More

Budget: £79 million

Global box office: £104 million

The powerful line-up of Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling, with Ava DuVernay directing, couldn’t even save this Disney dud. Adapted from Madeleine L’Engle’s classic novel, A Wrinkle in Time received middling reviews and, after its advertising budget pushed costs over a quarter of a billion dollars, the House of Mouse ended up making a hefty loss.