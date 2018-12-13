The biggest movie poster fails of 2018

Movie studios, do not skimp on your marketing budget.

You can have the greatest, funniest, Oscar-worthiest movie ever made, but if your movie poster looks like it was made by a design intern with a hangover then you’re staring down the barrel of a flop.

These 10 one-sheets represent the worst movie posters that 2018 had to offer – the kind of badly designed, gaudy monstrosities that make walls want to fall down.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

As much as we’d love a Jurassic World movie that didn’t feature any humans, it’s not going to happen any time soon, but this bizarre mash-up poster suggests an alternate timeline where the dinosaurs really are the stars of the show.

The scaling (no pun intended) is exceedingly odd, and the placement of the actual park in mid-air above the hovering cluster of dinosaurs is a very strange design choice indeed. Still, it does what it says on the tin: if you asked anyone who saw this poster what they thought this movie was about, they’d tick the two boxes marked ‘DINOSAURS’ and ‘VOLCANOES’.

Speed Kills

A fun game when looking at actors posing on movie posters is to imagine what directions the cameraman was yelling at them during the shoot. It’d usually be something like “Pout!” or “Squint!” or “Be sexier!” but in the case of this little-seen speedboat thriller, we can imagine John Travolta was told “You’re waiting for the toilet and your bladder is full! No, full! Fuller!”

If you can shift focus away from Travolta doing the need-a-wee walk, you may also notice the random helicopter and bullet holes, sure-fire signs that this movie is definitely amazing and not an assorted collection of tough guy clichés.

Aquaman

