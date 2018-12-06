Biggest snubs and surprises from the Golden Globes 2019 nominations

Who said comic book movies can’t be awards contenders? This morning, Marvel Studios scooped up its first ever Golden Globe nomination for Best Picture, courtesy of the seismic box-office (and pop culture) hit Black Panther. That was one of the many pleasant surprises among this year’s crop of nominees. Unfortunately, Black Panther‘s director, Ryan Coogler, and stars Chadwick Boseman and Michael B. Jordan were also among the most high-profile snubs — a reminder that superhero cinema still has to prove itself to awards voters. Here are the biggest snubs and surprises from the nominees for the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards. —Ethan Alter, Kevin Polowy and Gwynne Watkins

SNUB: Ryan Coogler, Black Panther

The best-reviewed (and highest-grossing) Marvel movie yet shattered the Best Picture ceiling for comic-book movies, but the HFPA forgot to nominate the director who made it a global phenomenon: Ryan Coogler. The film’s charismatic stars Chadwick Boseman and Michael B. Jordan were similarly overlooked. The ball’s in your court now, Oscars — Wakanda forever.

SUPRISE: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse

The buzz is real on Spider-verse, the new animated twist on Marvel’s beloved webslinger that brings Miles Morales (voiced by Dope breakout Shameik Moore) to the forefront. An Oscar nomination for Best Animated Film feels very much within grasp.

Rami Malek stars in the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. (Photo: Twentieth Century Fox Film Corp/Courtesy Everett Collection) More

SURPRISE: Bohemian Rhapsody

Everyone expected Rami Malek to earn a Golden Globe nomination for his on-point portrayal of Queen’s superstar singer, Freddie Mercury. But controversy over the film’s historical omissions, to say nothing of director Bryan Singer’s on-set conduct, seemed to disqualify the movie from Best Picture nomination. Chalk this surprise nod up to its stellar box-office record, to the tune of $166 million and counting.

SNUB: Atlanta

Donald Glover deservedly scored a Best Actor nomination for the acclaimed second season of his FX series, but the show’s absence from the Best Comedy Series category — where it triumphed two years ago — is an unfortunate oversight. We can’t be the only ones hoping that Teddy Perkins crashes Hollywood’s biggest party on Jan. 6.

SURPRISE: The Good Place

Everyone agrees that The Good Place is forking great, but NBC’s afterlife comedy has struggled to score serious awards recognition. That finally changed this year, as the show picked up an overdue Best Comedy Series nomination, as well as a nod for star Kristen Bell. We would have taken a nomination for Ted Danson as well, but frankly any Golden Globe attention for this show is heavenly.

SNUB: This Is Us

Fans of TV’s infamous tearjerking may be shedding a few this morning after the NBC drama was completely shut out by the Globes after back-to-back years of scoring three nominations (including Best Drama in both 2017 and 2018) and winning one (Sterling K. Brown for Best Actor, Drama in 2018).



SURPRISE: Sacha Baron Cohen, Who Is America?

The Borat star generted plenty of headlines (and lawsuits) for his stunty undercover tactics (most often taking aim at right-wing public figures) in the Showtime series, but he hasn’t been considered a genuine awards threat. That changed with a Globes nomination, where he beat out Anthony Anderson (Black-ish), Ted Danson (The Good Place), and William H. Macy (Shameless) in TV’s Best Actor, Comedy category.

Ryan Gosling as Neil Armstron in First Man (Photo: Daniel McFadden/Universal/Courtesy Everett Collection) More

Story continues