Bill Cosby's Hollywood Walk of Fame star defaced

Bill Cosby’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles has been defaced, with the words ‘serial rapist’ scrawled in black ink over his name.

The LAPD confirmed the vandalism to Yahoo Entertainment in the US, and that it likely occurred at around 5.30am on Tuesday.

Though the writing has now been removed, police are investigating in the incident.

81-year-old Cosby has been accused of sexually assaulting 60 women, and in April this year was found guilty on three counts of aggravated indecent assault.

Bill Cosby’s Walk of Fame Star Vandalized Again https://t.co/21YD6fnbiO pic.twitter.com/SnfUw5O6xo — KTLA 5 Morning News (@KTLAMorningNews) September 4, 2018





He will be sentenced later this month, and could end up spending the rest of his life in prison.

The vandalism of Cosby’s star – the third time that it has happened – follows the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which oversees the stars being awarded and maintained, having to repair Donald Trump’s star on several occasions since he took office.

The chamber has been heavily criticised for not removing the stars of actors and filmmakers who have been accused of sexual misconduct, including the likes of Cosby, Harvey Weinstein, Brett Ratner and Kevin Spacey.

“The Hollywood Walk of Fame is a registered historic landmark. Once a star has been added to the Walk, it is considered a part of the historic fabric of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Because of this, we have never removed a star from the Walk,” said the chamber’s president and CEO Leron Gubler in 2015.

Following the Weinstein scandal, it added: “Stars are awarded for professional achievement to the world of entertainment and contributions to the community. A celebrity’s politics, philosophy, irrational behavior, or outrageous remarks have never been cause to remove a Walk of Fame star.”

Read more

New Police Academy movie in the pipeline

LA prosecutors drop Kevin Spacey sex assault case

Judy Garland’s stolen Wizard of Oz ruby slippers found



